National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

