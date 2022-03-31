National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 17,485 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

AEE stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

