National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 551,900 OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 377,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 95,906 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NYSE OCFT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.50. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.