National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.18 Million in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 416,918 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 105,688 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 921.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the period.

PBW opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $102.06.

