National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4,175.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 174,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 198.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $135.68 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

