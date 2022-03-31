National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

BB opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

