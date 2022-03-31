National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 18,650 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

