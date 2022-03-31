National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.44. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 10,553 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

