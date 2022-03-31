National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.44. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 10,553 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54.
National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
