National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 1,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $766.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

