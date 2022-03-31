National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.64. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 183.70 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.80 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.05.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 55,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £130,838.40 ($171,389.05).

About National Express Group (Get Rating)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.