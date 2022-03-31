National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th.
In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 435,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.
