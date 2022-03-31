Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.74. Navient has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.