Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NVTS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 16,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

