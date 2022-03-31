Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NVTS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 16,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.
