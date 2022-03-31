nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.85.
NCNO stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. nCino has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
