Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,556,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,992,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Nelnet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nelnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NNI stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Nelnet has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.41%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

