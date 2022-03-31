NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 92,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.