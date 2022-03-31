Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 38,786 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neuronetics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.