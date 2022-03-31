New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 24,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New York City REIT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 183,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New York City REIT by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York City REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

