New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.72

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 6361407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
