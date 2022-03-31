New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.72

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 6361407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.