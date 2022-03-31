New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,314,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,365,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.23 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

