New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 261,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.