New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

