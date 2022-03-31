New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 653,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

