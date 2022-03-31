New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the third quarter valued at $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in NCR by 11,541.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NCR by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

