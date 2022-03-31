Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Cut to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has $27.10 target price on the stock.

NCMGF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. 139,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,992. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

