NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 7.5%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.64. 14,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,602,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a market cap of $754.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
