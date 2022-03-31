NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 7.5%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.64. 14,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,602,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $754.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

