NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy — through solid execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions — is on course to achieve long-term growth objectives. NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL further strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and NEE’s reliable energy services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,829,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

