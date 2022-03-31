Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.61. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

