Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $875.99 Million

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce $875.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

