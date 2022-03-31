Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.48.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

