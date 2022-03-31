NiSource (NYSE:NI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.