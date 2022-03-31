NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 811 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $26.48.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

