NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 175.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

