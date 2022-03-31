NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Halliburton by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,798 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

