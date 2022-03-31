NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 443,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

