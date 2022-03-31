NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.46 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus dropped their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $432.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $334.61 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.