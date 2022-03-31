NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

NYSE SJM opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.