Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Announces Earnings Results

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

HLTH stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 19,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,473. Nobilis Health has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth about $938,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

