Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $251,341,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,815,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,903,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

