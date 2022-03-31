Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Shares of NDLS opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.