Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NENTF stock remained flat at $$32.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

