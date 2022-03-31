Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NBN stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $288.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.
Northeast Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
