Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NBN stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $288.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

