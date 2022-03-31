Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $141.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $118.72. 16,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,474,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,961,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

