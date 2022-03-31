Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWN. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.