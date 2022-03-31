NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 214,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,882,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

