Nova R Wealth Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.77. 10,752,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,019. The company has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

