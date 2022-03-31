Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.