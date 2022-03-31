Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NVZMY stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.52. 13,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
