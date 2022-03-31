Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NVZMY stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.52. 13,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.