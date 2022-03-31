Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $450.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.37 million to $510.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NU.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $7.72. 4,898,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,393,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85. NU has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

