Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its Nu Vision 2025 strategy, which is based on strategic imperatives like EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness initiatives with connected beauty devices, affiliate-powered social commerce business model as well as the expansion of the digital platform. Management is on track to launch Beauty Focus Collagen+ and ageLOC Meta in 2022. The company is successfully launching innovative beauty devices, which has now become an important part of its growth. In 2022, management expects to roll out two connected “input/output” devices. With increased online shopping, it is making significant investments in the digital platform to build a socially-enabled business. The company is executing cost-control measures to boost its profit scope.”

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NYSE NUS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 281,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,482,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.